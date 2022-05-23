Drug bust on Azerbaijan-Iran border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. An Azerbaijani citizen was detained on the territory of Horadiz border detachment under the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the SBS.

According to the service, at nearly 00:20 (GMT+4) May 23 on the checkpoint section near Azerbaijan’s Mehdili village (Jabrayil district), the detachment noticed Mammadov who moved towards the border with Iran, approached an engineering barrier and returned back.

The border outpost was immediately informed. As a result, at about 01:40 a black Mercedes E190, moving at high speed along the border area near the Jabrayil-Horadiz highway, was stopped.

During the inspection of the car driven by a resident of the Fuzuli district Nahid Mammadov (born in 1987), 11.885 kg of marijuana and five bottles of alcohol were found and confiscated.