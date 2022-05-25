Azerbaijan brings back two children kept in Iraqi prison (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Two children, who are citizens of Azerbaijan and were kept in an Iraqi prison, were repatriated to their homeland along the Baghdad-Istanbul-Baku route on May 25, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the repatriation became possible as a result of coordinated and phased measures carried out by the government of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani embassy in Iraq organized their repatriation to their homeland. The children were issued "Certificates of return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" and provided with air tickets.

Upon arrival in Azerbaijan, the repatriates underwent the necessary medical examination and were placed in the relevant institutions for reintegration and rehabilitation. Their transfer to relatives is envisaged upon completion of the relevant procedures, added the ministry.

Thus, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Iraq to their homeland has reached 290 people.