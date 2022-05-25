Gold medal won at Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship to be incentive for future - young athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijani participant of the 6th Baku Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics Madina Ibrahimli from the “Ojaq” Sport Club said she was happy to win a gold medal among youngsters at the competition, Trend reports citing the athlete.

“This award will be an incentive for me for future trainings and competitions. I prepared hard for the championship. I wanted to show a good result, and I did," she said.

Ibrahimli said she didn’t worry about the competitions and fully concentrated on her performance.

“I don’t get excited. If I worry, I can get off track, so I try to concentrate on my program. It’s nice that a lot of spectators came to support the participants of the competitions, it always helps the athletes,” added the gymnast.

The 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at Baku Olympic Sports Complex.