Azerbaijan talks health condition of serviceman injured in mine explosion in Aghdam (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A serviceman of the Internal Troops of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs Seyidagha Omarov (born in 1997) was injured in a mine explosion on May 27, at about 11:40 (GMT+4) while on duty in the Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war], the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, following the explosion, Omarov received serious injuries and was immediately hospitalized, and part of his right leg was amputated.

Currently, the health condition of Omarov is assessed as stable, the ministry noted.

