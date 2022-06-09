Azerbaijan continues construction of Barda-Agdam highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The construction of the Barda-Aghdam highway, one of the road infrastructure objects in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, continues at a rapid pace, Trend reports.

The highway is supposed to be 44.5 kilometers long and will consist of four traffic lanes. The road construction is being conducted in accordance with the first technical category.

Excavation operations are being carried out on a 3-5-kilometer section of the road. The removal of unsuitable soil and construction of a new roadbed is currently underway with the use of special machinery. The roadway building and asphalting are now in progress.

The construction of water pipelines, as well as underground passages, has been completed. The country carries out preparatory work for the construction of raised pedestrian crosswalks. Moreover, the bridge construction with a length of 91.3 meters and 18.2 meters, built at 25 and 40 kilometers of the road, has been completed. The construction of a pit stop continues on the 29th kilometer of the track. Bus stops are also being constructed.

The Barda-Aghdam highway covers more than 20 settlements.