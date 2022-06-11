Martyr families, Karabakh war vets of Azerbaijan - honored guests at F-1 races in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The families of Azerbaijani martyrs and the country's veterans of the second Karabakh war are among the honored guests of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking place in Baku, after a two-year hiatus, Trend reports.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ​​held on June 10-12, with some 30,000 people watching the races live in Baku.

In total, 10 teams are competing in the races.

On June 10 two practice sessions were held as part of the grandiose racing event.

The first Formula One Grand Prix held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit.

A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race was one of five races to be held on a street circuit during the 2017 Formula One season, along with the Singapore, Monaco, Australian and Canadian Grands Prix. The first Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner was Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull.