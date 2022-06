BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Two more race cars crashed in the main Formula 2 race of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

Turkish pilot Cem Bolukbasi (Charouz Racing System - Czech) crashed into a fence.

In addition, Roy Nissany from the DAMS team (France) also crashed into the fence.

Both pilots quit the race.