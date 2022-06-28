Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Some 24 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into two citizens, the second dose to three, while the third dose and the next doses to 18 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,762,115 vaccine doses were administered, 5,353,538 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,218 people – the second dose, 3,306,446 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,913 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.