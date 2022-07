BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Phase III clinical trials of the Turkish-manufactured Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine have commenced in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev told reporters on July 1, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the results achieved so far are positive.

"We'll be making a full statement after getting the lab test results conducted by Türkiye," Musayev said.