Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Some 2,587 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1,350 citizens, the second dose to 180, while the third dose and the next doses to 907 citizens. Some 150 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,771,033 vaccine doses were administered, 5,356,495 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,218 people – the second dose, 3,310,732 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,588 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.