Azerbaijan appoints new adviser to health minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Rufat Hajialibayov has been appointed as the Azerbaijani Health Minister's new adviser on digitalization by order of the Minister Teymur Musayev, the ministry told Trend.

Earlier, Hajialibayov worked at senior positions in HP, Microsoft and SAP international companies.

He has 25 years of continuous experience in the field of information technology.

In December 2021, by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Hajialibayov was awarded the Taraggi Medal for his contribution to the development of the information technology sector in the country.