EU supports reforms on reintegration of disabled people in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The EU continues to support the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of rehabilitation and reintegration of disabled people, the Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said, Trend reports.

Michalko made the remark at an event dedicated to the presentation of the EU technical assistance project - "Support for reforms in the system of rehabilitation of disabled people in Azerbaijan."

"These reforms in Azerbaijan are aimed at modernizing the system, innovative services and staff training. The country will use the best practices of the EU in this direction, including the education sector and the labor market," he noted.