Winners of second stage of "Dear Shusha" int’l cycling race awarded (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 10. The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the second stage of the international cycling race "Dear Shusha", which started at the Fuzuli airport and ended in front of the "Karabakh" hotel in Shusha, was held, Trend reports.

A member of the Sakarya BB Pro Team of Türkiye, the captain of the elite national team of Azerbaijan Elchin Asadov became the winner in the second stage in the group race at a distance of 71 kilometers.

The gold medal was presented to the athlete by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev presented Elchin Asadov a cup, a yellow T-shirt and the keys to a three-room apartment.

The national teams of Uzbekistan and Mongolia were awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.