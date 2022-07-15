Azerbaijan reveals number of martyr families, Karabakh war vets receiving aid under self-employment program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan continues providing appropriate support for martyr families and second Karabakh war veterans as part of the self-employment program, the ministry told Trend.

Within the framework of the relevant program, a group of veterans received all the necessary help for running their own businesses.

"They've managed to set up their own small farms and enterprises through the mentioned program. Thus, the agency has provided 170 citizens from the relevant category with the necessary assets over the past week," the statement said.

In total, since the beginning of 2022, the State Employment Agency has ensured the self-employment of 915 families of martyrs and veterans.