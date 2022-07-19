Four Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The U-15 European Wrestling Championship continues in Croatian Zagreb, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

After women wrestlers in the continental championship, freestyle wrestlers entered the fight.

Maharram Rzayev (38 kg), Jafar Jafarov (41 kg), Ravan Rahimli (48 kg) and Said Pashayev (85 kg) became European champions, defeating all their rivals.

Hasan Hasanov (41 kg) took second place, Huseyn Huseynov (52 kg), Mahammad Abbaszadeh (62 kg) and Farhad Suleymanli (85 kg) took third place.

Thus, Azerbaijani team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals in freestyle wrestling. Azerbaijan took 2nd place in the team event with 136 points. Georgia (153) took first place, and Ukraine (133) - third.