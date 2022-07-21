No desertion cases in Azerbaijani army - military prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. No facts of desertion have been recorded in the Azerbaijani Army, Deputy Prosecutor General, Military Prosecutor of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khanlar Valiyev said at the meeting of the Military Prosecutor's Office Board on July 21, Trend reports.

According to him, the number of reported crimes in the Armed Forces over six months of 2022 has decreased against the same period of 2021.

"Thus, crime cases related to suicide incitement decreased by 30 percent, violating the rules for safe gun and potentially hazardous object handling – by 88.9 percent, rules for drivers and riders – by 14.3 percent," Valiyev stated.

As he noted, the number of casualties among the personnel has also significantly dropped compared to the same period of 2021.