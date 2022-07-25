Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. A total of 18 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 25, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 6 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 8 citizens. Some 4 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,805,249 vaccine doses were administered, 5,364,368 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,106 people – the second dose, 3,330,725 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,050 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19