Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. A total of 2,714 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 635 citizens, the second dose to 136 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,649 citizens. Some 294 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,807,963 vaccine doses were administered, 5,365,003 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,242 people – the second dose, 3,332,374 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,344 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.