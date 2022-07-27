Over half of Azerbaijani students receive education at public expense - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan has increased spending on education in recent years, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on the "Socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and other issues on July 27, Trend reports.

According to the minister, nearly 60 percent of Azerbaijani students get education at the public expense.

"Investing in education is the most powerful investment in the future, and our country pays great attention to this," Amrullayev added.