ANAS Presidium discloses updates on reorganization, management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Today's session of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) mainly raised issues of reorganization, better management, adapting to the realities of the country, and integration into world experience, Vice-President of ANAS, Academician Isa Habibbayli said, Trend reports.

According to him, no decision has been made regarding the election of the ANAS president.

Since majority of the ANAS institutions have been transferred to the Ministry of Science and Education, their activities as part of the Presidium are no longer required, Habibbayli noted.