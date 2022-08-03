Azerbaijan confirms 512 more COVID-19 cases, 399 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Azerbaijan has detected 512 new COVID-19 cases, 399 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 799,983 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 787,479 of them have recovered, and 9,752 people have died. Currently, 2,752 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,760 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,055,265 tests have been conducted so far.