...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

Society Materials 12 August 2022 19:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

KONYA, Türkiye, August 12. Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli has won a gold medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Azizov defeated the Uzbek athlete Jasurbek Ortikboev with a score of 10:1.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more