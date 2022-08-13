Azerbaijani athletes competing in 10 sport disciplines at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 13. Azerbaijani athletes are competing in 10 sport disciplines at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

They include weightlifting, wrestling, volleyball, handball, basketball, artistic and aerobic gymnastics, para archery, cycling and swimming.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.