Azerbaijani athlete wins silver in swimming at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizade won the silver medal of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

She swam butterfly

a distance of 50 meters in the finals and won a silver medal.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.