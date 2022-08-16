Azerbaijani men's basketball team reaches quarter finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 16. Azerbaijani men's basketball team (3х3) defeated Moroccan team with a score of 18:11 at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

As a result, the national team reached quarter finals.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani team defeated the national teams of Türkiye and Mali with a score of 21:12 and 18:15, respectively.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.