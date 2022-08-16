Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case on arson of forests in Lachin, Khojaly by Armenians (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. A number of media and social networks have spread videos and photos of arson of forests and residential buildings by Armenians using various combustible materials and substances to damage the ecosystem of Lachin, Khojaly and other districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, due to the above facts, the investigative department of the office immediately launched an investigation and carried out appropriate procedural actions to identify the perpetrators of the crimes.

"The preliminary investigation has established that these arsons were committed on the territory of the Lachin and Khojaly districts, and the spread of fire to the adjacent territories was prevented in a short time,” the office noted. “In connection with these facts, the investigative department has opened a criminal case under articles 282.1 (sabotage) and 186.2 .2 (deliberate destruction or damage of other people's property by arson or in any other generally dangerous way) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.”

“All appropriate measures will be taken to identify and prosecute persons who have committed ecological terror by deliberately destroying forests with perennial trees, which are a natural resource, and grossly violating the requirements of the Convention on the Protection of Wildlife and the Natural Environment in Europe," added the office.