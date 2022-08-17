Azerbaijani fencing team reaches finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijani fencing team has reached the finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The team consisting of Ruslan Hasanov, Kanan Aliyev and Barat Guliyev won over the team from Uzbekistan with a score of 45:32.

In the finals, the Azerbaijani team will face off Iranian athletes.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.