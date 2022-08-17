Azerbaijani female judokas win bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijani female judo team won a bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani female judokas Leyla Aliyeva, Gunel Hasanli, Sabina Aliyeva defeated their rivals from Kyrgyzstan with a score of 3:1.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani male judo team won gold medal at the competitions earlier today.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.