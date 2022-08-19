Azerbaijan confirms 499 more COVID-19 cases, 478 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Azerbaijan has detected 499 new COVID-19 cases, 478 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 807,516 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 794,225 of them have recovered, and 9,784 people have died. Currently, 3,507 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,438 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,113,616 tests have been conducted so far.