Azerbaijan approves allowances to teachers' official salaries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Allowances to teachers' official salaries have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree on approving monthly allowances to the official salaries of headmasters and deputy headmasters of state educational institutions and teachers of these educational institutions (other state educational institutions in relation to teachers in the field of general education).

In accordance with the decree, monthly allowances to the official salaries of directors and deputy directors of state educational institutions (by the number of students) and monthly allowances to the official salaries of teachers of these educational institutions (other state educational institutions in relation to teachers in the field of general education) who have passed certification were approved.

The decree comes into force on September 1, 2022.