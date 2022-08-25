Azerbaijan installs truck scales on first toll highway (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Construction of the first toll highway in Azerbaijan is nearing completion, Trend reports via Chairman of the Managerial Board of State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov.

He noted that turnstiles are being installed on Baku-Guba-border with Russia's first toll highway in parallel with the construction work.

"Currently, the last 27-kilometer section of the road is being paved. Checkpoints and turnstiles are being installed to pay for the travel, as well as scales for large-capacity trucks. We have committed ourselves to complete the work and put the road into operation by the end of the year," Mammadov said.