Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan names benefits of studying at Malaysian universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan Dato' Yubazlan Yusof named benefits of studying at universities in Malaysia, Trend reports.

In Malaysian universities students are being taught according to the internationally recognized education programs, the universities in Malaysia are among the most prestigious in the world, said the ambassador during the reception at the Embassy on August 26.

"Tuition fee ranges from $4,000 to $6,000. At the same time, 82 percent of foreign students receive financial support here," Dato' Yubazlan Yusof stated.

The ambassador noted that Malaysia is a progressive Muslim country where English is quite common, and the Internet and telecommunications infrastructure are widely used.

He also added that an exhibition of Malaysian universities will be held in Azerbaijan in December.