Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. A total of 1,416 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 298 citizens, the second dose to 215 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 774 citizens. As many as 129 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,855,924 vaccine doses were administered, 5,373,064 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,862,295 people – the second dose, 3,361,762 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 258,803 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.