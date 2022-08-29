Heydar Aliyev Center regularly holds concerts with large audience on weekends (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Various events are held during the summer in Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

Concerts of pop stars that generate interest from a large audience are being held on Saturdays and Sundays.

In general, classes in various sports and art fields, competitions, concert programs, and dance evenings are organized in Heydar Aliyev Center on weekends. These events are aimed at effective and interesting leisure activities for residents and guests of the capital, identification, and development of talents and skills of children.

The entrance to the events is free.