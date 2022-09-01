Azerbaijani media representatives share new images of liberated Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijani media representatives have visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city, Trend reports.

Lachin, like other liberated Azerbaijani cities, suffered from heavy destruction during the Armenian occupation.

The city is being patrolled by military police, while engineering and bomb squads of Azerbaijani army are carrying out tasks in the city related to de-mining.

On August 26, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on Lachin city on his official Twitter account.The president noted that Azerbaijan’s Army is stationed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control.