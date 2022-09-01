Azerbaijani army starts to clarify positions in liberated Zabukh, Sus villages (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Azerbaijani army has started to clarify positions in liberated Zabukh and Sus villages, acting head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov told Trend.

"Specially trained dogs have been also involved in the detection of mines. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,300 anti-personnel mines have been discovered in the territory of the Lachin district, and it has been established that they were produced in Armenia in 2021,” Eyvazov said.

He noted that the social and living conditions of the units in these territories are also improving.

"The necessary measures are underway to implement all types of military support. As in other liberated territories, in Zabukh and Sus settlements of the Lachin district, the social and living conditions of our military personnel will be provided at the highest level," Eyvazov said.