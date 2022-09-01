...
Azerbaijani media representatives post new footage of liberated Zabukh (PHOTO)

Society Materials 1 September 2022 13:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani media representatives post new footage of liberated Zabukh (PHOTO)

Farid Zohrabov
LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijani media representatives have visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages, Trend reports.

The territories are being patrolled by military police, while engineering and bomb squads of Azerbaijani army are carrying out tasks related to de-mining.

Trend TV’s crew has presented footage of Zabukh village.

On August 26, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on Lachin city on his official Twitter account.The president noted that Azerbaijan’s Army is stationed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control.

