LACHIN, Azerbaijan, September 1. An illegally settled Armenian family leaving Zabukh village of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district smeared the walls of the abandoned house with pig's blood, Trend reports.

The Armenians have once again committed acts that offend religious feelings. They not only covered the walls of the house with pig's blood but also hung parts of the animal's carcass inside the house.

Representatives of local media are visiting Lachin city, Zabukh, and Sus villages.