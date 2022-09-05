Another victims of Tartar case identified in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan distributed information on the 'Tartar case', Trend reports.

In addition to previous updates, 288 people more have been identified and recognized as victims. They were interrogate, a forensic medical examination was carried out.

Thus, in general, together with criminal cases, 405 victims were identified as part of the previous investigation on acts of torture.

Measures continue to identify and interrogate the victims in the case, as well as military personnel who committed illegal actions, as well as a comprehensive, complete and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the committed crimes.