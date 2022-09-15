Azerbaijan's Second Shamakhi Grape and Wine Festival postponed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The second Grape and Wine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi on October 1-2 has been postponed due to the death of Azerbaijani servicemen, who became martyrs while suppressing large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces, the festival's Organizing Committee told Trend.

The program of the festival included the production of grapes and wine, enlightening events related to the country's tourism potential, as well as concerts and shows.

As a mark of respect for the memory of the martyrs, preparations for the 2022 festival have been suspended.