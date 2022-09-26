Foreign citizen calling for terror against judges in 'Ganja case' detained - Azerbaijani State Security Service (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 09:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A group of religious radicals committed acts of violence aimed at disrupting public order, accompanied by riots, armed resistance to government officials, inflicting bodily injuries of varying severity on them, and deliberately killing two policemen on July 10, 2018, the press service of Azerbaijani State Security Service told Trend.

In connection with the information received by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan on this fact, an appropriate investigation was carried out by the State Security Service.

As a result of comprehensive operational and investigative measures on the criminal case initiated under Article 214-2 (open calls for terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was established that from the profile of a foreign citizen Muhandis Bayramov a publication was posted on Facebook containing photos of judges who had sentenced people in connection with the riots in the city of Ganja, with calls for their murder. Bayramov was put on the wanted list.

As a result of the measures taken by the State Security Service, he was detained and arrested, and the investigation of the criminal case against him was completed and sent to the court for consideration.