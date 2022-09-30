Azerbaijan making amendments to legislation on women's employment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The bill on amending the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan was brought up for discussion at the Parliament's meeting on September 30, Trend reports.

The relevant document, providing for full compliance with gender equality in the labor market, as well as focusing on the removal of barriers limiting women's access to work, has been submitted to the Parliament on the president's legislative initiative.

According to the bill, the number of professions (positions) and jobs banned for women by current legislation will be reduced from 674 to 204, while the list of professions (positions) and jobs prohibited for women will only apply to pregnant women or women with children under the age of one year.

Following parliamentary discussions, the amendments were put to the vote and adopted.