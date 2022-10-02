Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A total of 1,140 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 660 citizens, the second dose - 165 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 265 citizens. As many as 50 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,892,609 vaccine doses were administered, 5,383,140 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,821 people – the second dose, 3,379,802 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,846 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.