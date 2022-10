BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Cyber attacks against Azerbaijan have increased following the second Karabakh war, and also following the recent September events on the border, Trend reports.

Head of State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan Ilgar Musayev made this remark at the 'Global Hybrid War and Cybersecurity' summit in Baku.

"This is why we have to work together in this are and prevent the cyberattacks," he said.