Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. A total of 1,654 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 951 citizens, the second dose – 189 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 424 citizens. As many as 90 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,894,264 vaccine doses were administered, 5,384,091 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,010 people – the second dose, 3,380,227 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,936 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.