Investigative group created for video of military personnel torture - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The video of torture by both Armenian and Azerbaijani military personnel is being studied, and a joint investigation group has been created with the relevant structures, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during a joint briefing of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Naturally, the issues of the reliability of these cases must be studied and accurate information provided. The Armenian side has not even published an official statement in connection with the distributed footage. Azerbaijani side immediately studied this issue. Azerbaijan is also well aware of the latest videos, the investigation is underway, and I can say that some of them are fake. A joint investigation team has already been created with the relevant structures," he said.

Aliyev added that some countries and their embassies in Azerbaijan take a one-sided position regarding this video footage, which causes concern.

"There was no war on the territory of Armenia, the population did not suffer. These videos should be investigated," he said.