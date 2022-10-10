Azerbaijan completes social rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. With the support of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan the social rehabilitation of Ukrainian children who were brought to the country has been completed, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection

As part of the 15-day social rehabilitation program, specialists organized various events, individual consultations, excursions, group therapy, meditation, yoga classes and master classes for Ukrainian children in order to stabilize their emotional state, as well as ensure their integration into society.