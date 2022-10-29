Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A total of 555 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 144 citizens, the second dose – 122 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 246 citizens. As many as 43 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,910,603 vaccine doses were administered, 5,389,900 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,313 people – the second dose, 3,386,409 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,981 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.