BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. An anti-personnel landmine blast occurred in the Mehdili village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, the Press Service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the ANAMA, driver of Improtex Industries LLC, landmine victim Ilgar Ahmadov (born in 1972) lost three fingers of his left hand after hitting an anti-personnel landmine.