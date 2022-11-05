Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. A total of 557 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 127 citizens, the second dose – 131 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 247 citizens. As many as 52 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,913,533 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,562 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,946 people – the second dose, 3,387,815 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,210 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.